Vehicles drive on East Grand Boulevard on a rainy afternoon in Detroit on May 19, 2019.

A line of severe weather triggered storm warnings Sunday for parts of Michigan and brought high winds, rain and hail.

Radar indicated rotation and spurred tornado warnings that included Charlotte, Nashville and Vermontville in south-central Michigan, and Port Huron, Emmett and Marysville on the east side of the state on Sunday, according to a National Weather Service's Metro Detroit Twitter post.

Downpours elsewhere slowed driving, and rain quickly began backing up on Outer Drive near Interstate 75 before the rain subsided.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a severe thunderstorm warning that ended Sunday afternoon for southeast Allegan, northeast Van Buren and northwest Kalamazoo counties in southwest Michigan. The weather service said radar indicated the movement of the severe storm, which could damage roofs, siding and trees.

In some areas, winds in excess of 60 mph were reported during the thunderstorms.

Consumers Energy reported outages affecting 4,983 customers. It said 75 crews were in the field tending to the outages, according to consumersenergy.com.

DTE Energy reported scattered outages of 99 or less customers affected throughout its coverage area, from Ann Arbor Township to St. Clair Shores. Pockets near Harper Woods, Salem Township and Northville indicated that higher number of customers, from 100 to 500, were affected by the storm, according to its outage ma.

In St. Clair and Macomb counties, a lake shore flood advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Monday. South winds with gusts to 30 mph were expected into the evening, the weather service said. The winds, combined with "increasing wave activity will lead to rising lake levels along portions of Lake St. Clair" and affect New Baltimore, Anchorville and New Haven, the weather service said.

The downpour produced about 1.02 inches of rain in Troy, and in Livonia, reports said a six-hour period produced 1.10 inches of rainfall; in Flint, storm damage included a tree down. Multiple large tree limbs were down in Otter Lake. In Clio, a tree fell on a house. In Silverwood, reports indicated that a tree was down.

In southwest Michigan, numerous reports of trees down and in Berrien Springs, Bertrand, Paw Paw Lake and Buchanan, 1/4 inch hail was reported. In South Haven, wind gusts were reported at 64 mph.

