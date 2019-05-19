"Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment," Amash wrote. (Photo: Mark Wilson, TNS)

Washington — President Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at the Michigan congressman who said Trump “has engaged in impeachable conduct.”

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, who represents the Grand Rapids area, on Saturday became the first Republican in Congress to break with Trump on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

“Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy,” Trump tweeted.

“If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, ‘composed’ by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump,....he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION... Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!”

Amash said in a series of tweets Saturday that he had finished reading the entire redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

"Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment," Amash wrote.

"In fact, Mueller’s report identifies multiple examples of conduct satisfying all the elements of obstruction of justice, and undoubtedly any person who is not the president of the United States would be indicted based on such evidence."

Mueller concluded there was no criminal conspiracy between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

He left open the question of whether Trump obstructed Mueller’s investigation, and Attorney General Bill Barr later said the evidence didn’t warrant bringing obstruction charges against Trump.

Amash said partisanship has eroded Congress’ role of checks and balances and suggested few members of Congress have read the full report.

“Their minds were made up based on partisan affiliation," he wrote.

Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he disagreed with Amash because Romney doesn’t believe Mueller made a sufficient case for obstruction of justice to justify impeachment.

“I respect him. I think it's a courageous statement,” Romney said. “But I believe that to make a case for obstruction of justice, you just don't have the elements that are evidenced in this document.”

In response to Amash's comments Saturday, GOP state Rep. Jim Lower suggested he might challenge the fifth-term congressman.

“This cannot go unchallenged! I support ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩, I support West Michigan values, I support our party's values and I will have a major announcement regarding MI CD3 this week!” Lower tweeted.

Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, called Amash's remarks "shameful."

“While President Trump’s leadership has led to the strongest economy in a generation, Justin Amash has opposed his ‘America First’ agenda every step of the way," Cox tweeted.

"Now in a desperate attempt to grab headlines and advance his own presidential ambitions, Amash is peddling a narrative that has repeatedly been proven false."

Amash has long eschewed partisan loyalties and been a thorn in the side of party leaders.

He said earlier this year he had not ruled out running for president as Libertarian.

