Wagner (Photo: Michigan State Police)

It was a lot to swallow, but a Bay City man gave it a try.

Michigan State Police say Paul Wagner, 37, of Bay City tried to hide baggies of a white powder from troopers during a traffic stop by swallowing them.

Troopers from the state police's Houghton Post pulled Wagner over for an equipment malfunction in Richfield Township in Roscommon County at about 1 a.m. on May 12, according to officials.

After approaching the driver, troopers saw a baggie of white power they suspected to be cocaine inside the vehicle. They asked the driver to hand the bag over and he thrust it into his mouth and began to swallow it.

Troopers attempted to stop him but he resisted. Officials said troopers deployed a stun gun to stop him and take him into custody. However, state police said, he managed to swallow the bag.

The man, later identified as Wagner, was taken to a hospital and admitted for several days. Hospital staff recovered three small baggies containing white powder after Wagner passed them. Troopers conducted a field test and the results suggested the baggies contained cocaine, according to authorities.

After being released from the hospital, Wagner was taken to the county jail. He has been formally charged with possession of cocaine and resisting arrest. A judge ordered him held on a $100,000 bond.

