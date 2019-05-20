Detroit is the 7th worst city for mosquitoes, according to a survey conducted by Orkin, the Atlanta-based pest control company. (Photo: Andre Penner, AP)

This could bug you: Detroit is the 7th worst U.S. city for mosquitoes.

Orkin, the Atlanta-based pest control company, released Monday its rankings of the top 50 cites for mosquitos and the Motor City ranked 7. Its survey ranks metro areas where Orkin conducted the most residential and commercial mosquito treatments from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

Last year, Detroit placed 11th in the survey.

“Mosquitoes are more than annoying; they can be a major health threat,” Mark Beavers, an Orkin entomologist, said Monday in a statement. “Mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, encephalitides, dengue, chikungunya and, for those who may remember, Zika, threaten the safety of humans and pets.”

For the sixth year in a row, the Atlanta area topped the survey, followed by New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Detroit, Philadelphia, Charlotte, N.C., and Raleigh-Durham, N.C, rounded out the top 10 spots.

Baltimore and Boston saw their rankings make the biggest jumps over the year in the survey. Baltimore rose 27 places to No. 15 and Boston leaped 20 steps to 13. Charleston, S.C., which is new to the list, came in last place in the ranking, Orkin said.

The flying, blood-sucking pests become more active as temperatures rise, with mosquito season ranging from April to October. They are most active when temperatures rise above 80 degrees, according to Orkin. Peak West Nile virus season is typically late August through September, and sometimes lasts through October.

