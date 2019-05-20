AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 7 cents to $2.87 per gallon
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 7 cents from a week ago to about $2.87 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 13 cents less than a year ago. AAA notes that prices in Michigan have fluctuated in recent weeks, but they’ll likely rise this week during the run-up to the Memorial Day holiday.
The state’s highest average was about $2.92 a gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The lowest was about $2.84 in the Traverse City and Marquette areas.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.86 per gallon, up about 4 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
Online:
https://gasprices.aaa.com
