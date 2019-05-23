In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. (Photo: John Flesher / AP)

Federal officials announced Thursday that they approved a plan aimed at keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

The recommended plan for the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, followed findings from the Great Lakes Mississippi River Interbasin Study that showed the site could be a "one-way choke point" to stop the spread of the invasive species.

Commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, approved the proposal, which calls for measures such as an engineered channel with an acoustic fish deterrent, air bubble curtain and electric barrier.

It also calls for a flushing lock, boat ramps and others efforts to prevent Asian carp from moving from the Mississippi River basin to the Great Lakes basin through the Chicago Area Waterway System, said Army Corps officials in a statement Thursday.

The recommendation will be sent to Congress for authorization consideration.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who has sought funding for efforts to stop Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes, supported the move.

“The release of this final comprehensive plan is a critical step forward in our fight against Asian carp," she said in a statement. "The Army Corps has laid out a full suite of technologies that can be put in place at Brandon Road, both now and in the future, to stop Asian carp from wreaking havoc in the Great Lakes. Most importantly, this report gives Congress what it needs to authorize funding for the project and finally advance a much-needed, long-term solution.”

U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, who represents Michigan's 10th congressional district, also praised the development.

“As all Michiganders know, if invasive species get into the Great Lakes, it will have a catastrophic effect on our commerce and way of life," he said.

News of the plan comes after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this month announced that the environmental DNA (eDNA) of three bighead carp and three silver carp had been found in Lake Calumet, south of Chicago near the Indiana border.

It is unclear if any actual fish were found, officials monitoring the situation said.

Advocates seeking to protect the Great Lakes have long been trying to keep the invasive species out of the system.

The Illinois River is infested with several varieties of Asian carp, which were imported decades ago to cleanse Southern sewage lagoons and fish farms but escaped into the Mississippi River and invaded many of its tributaries.

Environmentalists and some states, including Michigan, have called for walling off Lake Michigan from the Chicago waterway system, which Illinois opposes as disruptive to commercial navigation. The Brandon Road project is considered a compromise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

