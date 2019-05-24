Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders have reached an “agreement in concept” to reform Michigan's no-fault auto insurance system. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting | The Detroit News)

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders have reached an “agreement in concept” to reform Michigan's no-fault auto insurance system and drive down rates that routinely rank among the highest in the country, they confirmed Friday morning ahead of a planned vote.

The proposal would mandate insurer rate reductions for eight years and end Michigan's unique requirement that motorists purchase auto policies guaranteeing unlimited lifetime medical benefits in the event of a catastrophic crash. Instead, drivers could purchase plans with reduced coverage levels or opt out of personal injury protection all together if they have qualifying health insurance.

Whitmer said in a statement the deal will “lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers" She plans to sign it into law if approved by the Legislature and was working to sell the deal to reluctant Democrats who had voted against earlier GOP proposals.

The plan “guarantees rate relief for every Michigan driver; provides a choice in coverage levels; establishes more uniform and structured compensation levels for medical providers; and removes the ability of insurance companies to discriminate based on non-driving factors," the governor said.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, confirmed what they called a “historic” agreement to reform the no-fault auto insurance law.

“The people we serve are demanding action," they said in a joint statement. "For far too long, drivers from Macomb to Menominee and from Kalamazoo to the Keweenaw have been absolutely fed up with paying the nation’s highest car insurance rates. They have been waiting decades for state government leaders to step up and deliver results. Today, that wait is over."

According to an outline of the plan obtained by The Detroit News, drivers with Medicaid health insurance could purchase auto plans with $50,000 in medical coverage, while other drivers could select plans with $250,000, $500,000 or unlimited personal injury protection.

Older drivers on Medicare could opt out of personal injury protection all together, as could drivers that select $250,000 in coverage but already have private health insurance that covers auto accident injuries for all members of their household.

House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, had not yet weighed in on the plan Friday morning, and some members of her caucus were clearly upset with the agreement.

"I am deeply disappointed," Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, wrote on Twitter. "This 'deal' on no-fault will hurt people, not result real rate reduction and still allows for discrimination. Why can’t we get this right?"

Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, left the House Democratic caucus room during a briefing on the legislation, angry with some of the provisions in the bill. She told Tim Skubick, host of WKAR-TV’s “Off the Record,” that she felt Detroiters were left out of some of the negotiations over the legislation.

She declined comment to The Detroit News after House Democrats communication staff pulled her aside to speak with her.

The plan would require rate rollbacks by auto insurers for at least eight year depending on the level of medical coverage a driver selects, reducing the personal injury protection portion of a premium by 10% for unlimited coverage and up to 100% for Medicare recipients and families that are fully covered by health insurance.

The legislation would also create a fee schedule for medical providers, initially capping the amount they can charge insurers at between 200% and 250% percent of Medicare, depending on the level of care they provide and the percentage of Medicaid or patients without health insurance they typically treat, according to outlines.

The plan seeks to prohibit insurers from setting rates based on non-driving factors such as sex, marital status, ZIP codes at credit scores. It would define credit score as a numerical ranking assigned by a consumer rating agency to measure credit risk. While insurers could not base rates on zip codes, they could still use “territory” as a factor to set rates based on geographic regions.

Shirkey and Chatfield outed the deal and planned vote as a significant victory for the hard-working people of Michigan that will finally fix our broken car insurance system and deliver real, meaningful rate relief for families, seniors and household budgets all over the state."

The agreement announcement came as the Michigan Legislature convened for a rare Friday session after a week of intense negotiations between Whitmer and the GOP leaders. Lawmakers were meeting behind closed doors early Friday to discuss parameters of the deal.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who has long pushed for auto insurance reforms and helped develop a 2017 plan that failed in the state House, praised the deal between Whitmer and GOP leaders, calling it “a great step forward for Michigan” and “excellent news for Detroit.”

“It’s going to mean major rate reductions for Detroit drivers and every driver in the state,” Duggan told The Detroit News, noting that personal injury protection coverage accounts for a significant portion of most car insurance bills.

Duggan said he’s continued to talk to top state officials about the issues but credited them for negotiating the deal.

“These are issues I’ve been pushing for five years in a whole series of bills, but kept coming up short. And a lot of those concepts are in here, and they made improvements. It took a new governor and it took new legislative leadership, but they’ve solved the problem that’s been terrible for so many years.”

Michigan lawmakers have debated no-fault auto insurance reforms for decades, but past efforts have failed under the weight of aggressive lobbying by the insurance industry, hospitals, trial attorneys and past auto crash victims who have benefited from care under the existing law.

Whitmer two weeks ago vowed to veto auto insurance reform plans approved separately by the House and Senate, suggesting significant changes would be needed to win her support. Most Democrats had voted against the initial Republican plans.

Senate Democrats have been "working collaboratively" with GOP colleagues and Whitmer "to come to a consensus on reforming no-fault auto insurance," Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said in a Friday morning statement.

"The end result will relieve rates for drivers while still providing them with a broad range of coverage options, and it shows how, when we work together, we can find common ground.”

Bipartisan negotiations picked up last weekend after Whitmer signaled she would be open to giving motorists some choice to buy auto insurance policies with reduced medical coverage, which Republicans contend is the predominate cost driver for sky-high Michigan rates.

The first-term Democrat said a $250,000 medical option is “worth consideration” but made clear she would veto any plan that allows for a full-opt out by motorists with their own health insurance.

Michigan is the only state in the country that requires motorists to purchase plans with uncapped lifetime medical benefits, which defenders say guarantees the best care of its kind in the country for injured motorists.

Whitmer and lawmakers had also been debating the parameters of a fee schedule capping the amount medical providers can charge insurers, rate reduction mandates for insurers and their use of non-driving factors to set rates.

Yearly auto insurance premiums in Michigan average $2,693, the highest rate in the nation, according to 2019 rankings compiled by The Zebra, an insurance search engine and industry research firm. Detroit is the easily the most expensive city in the country for auto insurance, with rates more than double the state average.

Auto insurance rates are "unaffordable" by federal standards in 97% of all Michigan ZIP codes, according to a recent analysis by researchers at the University of Michigan. In Detroit, average premiums cost between 12% and 36% of residents' pre-tax income in almost every ZIP code.

