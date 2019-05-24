Michigan lawmakers are considering a no fault auto insurance compromise plan between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP legislative leaders that is intended to cut auto premiums. (Photo: JIMMIE PRESLEY)

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders on Friday reached a deal to reform the state's no-fault auto insurance law, breaking a decades-long stalemate over efforts to lower driver rates.

Here's what is in the plan, which lawmakers are expected to vote on later Friday.

Personal injury protection: Drivers would no longer be required to purchase auto insurance plans that guarantee unlimited lifetime medical coverage for catastrophic crashes. Motorists with Medicaid health insurance (usually targeted at low-income residents) could purchase auto plans with $50,000 in medical coverage, while other drivers could select plans with $250,000, $500,000 or unlimited personal injury protection.

Older drivers with Medicare health insurance could opt out of medical coverage altogether. Drivers who have private health insurance that covers auto accident injuries for all members of their household could also effectively opt out by qualifying for full personal injury protection rate reduction.

Consumer savings: Republicans predict the plan could save a driver now paying $2,400 a year on insurance between $120 and $1,200 annually. It would generally force insurers to cut the personal injury protection portion of rates based on the level of coverage a driver chooses to purchase.

Insurers would have to cut average PIP portion premiums by 10% for unlimited coverage plans, 20% for $500,000 plans, 35% for $250,000 plans, $45% for $50,000 Medicaid plans and 100% for senior drivers on Medicare. Drivers who have private health insurance that covers auto accident injuries for all members would also qualify for a 100% personal injury protection rate reduction.

Medical fee schedule: The legislation would create a fee schedule for medical providers, initially capping the amount they can charge insurers at between 200% and 250% percent of Medicare, depending on the level of care they provide and the percentage of Medicaid or patients without health insurance they typically treat.

Rate restrictions: Insurers could not set rates based on non-driving factors like sex, marital status, home ownership, education level, occupation, ZIP code or credit score. But they could still based rates on "territories," including areas as small as a U.S. Census tract that typically average 4,000 residents. Credit score is defined as “the numerical score ranging from 300 to 850 assigned by a consumer reporting agency to measure credit risk and includes FICO credit score”

Managed care option: The proposal would allow auto insurers to sell motorists their own “managed care” health plans to reduce vehicle premiums. The plans could include deductibles or co-pays and would direct injured motorists to a “preferred provider program” or other medical network selected by the auto insurance company. The managed care plan would not apply to emergency care in the case of a crash.

Retroactivity: The proposed fee schedules for medical providers would apply to both future and open claims, meaning the changes could impact motorists who were already catastrophically injured in a crash and can require lifetime care. The legislation would also create a 56-hour cap for billable in-home attendant care provided by a family member, household member or someone who had a business or social relationship with the injured person before their injury.

Anti-fraud unit: The proposal would maintain and codify the anti-fraud insurance unit created through executive order last year by then-Gov. Rick Snyder. Whitmer’s budget proposes additional funding for the unit. The plan would also maintain existing memorandums of understanding for anti-fraud collaboration between the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, the Attorney General’s Office and Michigan State Police.

Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association: The proposal would not eliminate an annual MCCA fee assessed on motorists for a re-insurance plan covering the most expensive medical claims, but it would reduce that fee for drivers that select lower medical coverage levels. The annual fee is set to rise to $220 from $192 in July. The state would audit the MCCA ever three years, and the MCCA would be required to inform lawmakers about certain assumptions they use to set the fee.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jonathanoosting

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/24/what-no-fault-auto-insurance-reform-deal-could-mean-consumers/1221837001/