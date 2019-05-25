The crash occurred at 2:04 a.m. Saturday on M-14 near Ford Road, Michigan State Police said. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

A wrong-way driver on M-14 caused a multiple-vehicle crash early Saturday that resulted in two fatalities and left four others injured, police said.

The crash occurred at 2:04 a.m. Saturday on the highway near Ford Road, Michigan State Police said.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates a wrong-way driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes of M-14 when it struck another vehicle head-on.

Two people died at the scene, two are in critical condition and two others sustained minor injuries, police said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of M-14 for several hours before it reopened at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Police said there is no further information at this time.

