Person fishing falls off boat, drowns in Lake Erie
A person drowned Saturday morning while fishing on Lake Erie in Monroe County, Sheriff Dale Malone said.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies and medics responded at 9 a.m. Saturday to Sterling State Park boat launch for a medical call.
The deputies preliminary investigation revealed that a person had fallen into the water while fishing from a boat near the Brest Bay area in Frenchtown Township. Frenchtown Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulances were requested.
Others who were with the person were able to get them out of the water and began life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The person was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.
Deputies are not releasing the name of the person until the family has been notified.
The incident is under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.