Exterior of Emagine theatre in Novi, Mich., Friday, April 15, 2005 (Photo: LINDA RADIN)

This summer, Emagine theaters is making it easier for kids and adults alike to enjoy their favorite children’s movies.

Every Wednesday and Thursday from June 12 through Aug. 15, the chain will show children’s movies at all of its locations with $2 tickets for everyone.

Full price tickets typically cost $5-$8 for children and $5-$11 for adults.

Emagine’s Kids Summer Movie Series includes:

"The Secret Life of Pets" on June 12 and June 13.

"Despicable Me" on June 19 and June 20.

"Despicable Me" 2 on June 26 and June 27.

"Despicable Me 3" on July 10 and July 11.

"Sing" on July 17 and July 18.

"The Grinch" on July 24 and July 25.

"Minions" on July 31 and Aug. 1.

"The Land Before Time" on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

"An American Tail" on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office and online.

Clark Doman contributed to this report.

