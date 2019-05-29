Bowyer (Photo: Michigan State Police)

An Indiana man has been charged with several felonies after Michigan State Police pulled him over for a traffic violation in Wexford County and found drugs on him, officials said.

Micah Bowyer, 23, of Elkhart, IndIana, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of narcotics-second offense and driving without insurance, according to state police.

He was arraigned on the charges in 84th District Court in Cadillac and a judge ordered him held on $75,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the methamphetamine charge.

Officials said a trooper was on patrol Sunday in the area of M-115 near South 25 Road when they pulled a vehicle over because its driver failed to stop for a traffic signal and had expired license plate tabs.

The trooper spoke to the driver, who was later identified as Bowyer. He also identified Bowyer's lone passenger, a pregnant 24-year-old woman, also from Elkhart, Indiana.

Bowyer was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail. Wexford County is about 220 miles north of Detroit.

