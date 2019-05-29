MSP trooper snatches girl, 2, from path of oncoming dump truck
A 2-year-old girl in northern Michigan had a close call with a dump truck Friday but was saved by a Michigan State Police trooper.
State police Sgt. Joe Richards with the Alpena Post was on patrol Friday when he saw the girl walking in a roadway.
Richards acted quickly and managed to pick her up seconds before the dump truck passed by the spot where she was walking.
The dump truck locked its brakes in an attempt to avoid the girl, police said.
"If not for Sgt. Richards's quick action, this incident would have ended in tragedy," officials said in a statement.
Troopers found the girl's mother nearby and she told authorities she lost sight of her daughter for just seconds. Richards returned the girl, unharmed, to her mother.
Authorities said they are not releasing the exact location of the incident to protect the identities of the child and her mother.
