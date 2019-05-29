Michigan State Police Sgt. Joe Richards grabbed a 2-year-old seconds before she nearly walked into the path of an oncoming dump truck. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A 2-year-old girl in northern Michigan had a close call with a dump truck Friday but was saved by a Michigan State Police trooper.

Sgt. Richards from the Alpena Post was on patrol Friday when this happened: A 2-year-old girl was nearly struck by a passing dump-truck. The child's mother said she lost sight of the child for just seconds. The child was returned to her mother, unharmed. #ThinBlueLinepic.twitter.com/pJeOVRakN3 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) May 29, 2019

State police Sgt. Joe Richards with the Alpena Post was on patrol Friday when he saw the girl walking in a roadway.

Richards acted quickly and managed to pick her up seconds before the dump truck passed by the spot where she was walking.

The dump truck locked its brakes in an attempt to avoid the girl, police said.

"If not for Sgt. Richards's quick action, this incident would have ended in tragedy," officials said in a statement.

Troopers found the girl's mother nearby and she told authorities she lost sight of her daughter for just seconds. Richards returned the girl, unharmed, to her mother.

Authorities said they are not releasing the exact location of the incident to protect the identities of the child and her mother.

