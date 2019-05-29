Lapeer — A gasoline leak that caused an explosion and dislodged several manhole covers prompted authoritiesto evacuate all residents and business owners in the area, officials said.

Officials said barricades were up at the intersections of Saginaw Street and Oregon Road, Saginaw and Horton, Nepessing and Mason, and Nepessing and Saginaw, along with several other areas.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said all residents and businesses owners along Nepessing from Saginaw and through the 400 block of West Nepessing were evacuated.

The Lapeer City Police Department said the evacuation on Nepessing Street was to be lifted at 5 p.m.

There will continue to be partial road closures in the area of Saginaw, East and West Nepessing Street, while crews work to suppress gasoline fumes.

Earlier Wednesday, officials said the Lapeer Police Department responded to a noise complaint in an area on Nepessing Street about 4:30 a.m.

Officers investigated and found gasoline from an unknown source entered the city's sewer lines and "a disruption that led to several manhole covers being dislodged," the sheriff's office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Lapeer Fire Department and the city's Department of Public Works are investigating.

