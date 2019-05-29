Isle Royale – A gray wolf that was moved from Canada to Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park over the winter has been found dead.

Officials said Wednesday the black-coated male’s body was found in the middle of a large, swampy area at the southwestern end of the Lake Superior wilderness island.

This Feb 26, 2019 photo shows an Ontario wolf being processed while under sedation at the handling station in Wawa, Ontario before being released to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. (Photo: Kevin Middel, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry)

Its tracking collar had been transmitting a mortality signal since late March. Personnel had to wait until the park opened for the season in mid-April to investigate.

The carcass was too badly decomposed to determine a cause of death.

The park’s natural resources chief, Mark Romanski, says the male had been traveling with a female and its loss is disappointing.

Isle Royale now has 14 wolves, including 12 relocated from Minnesota and Canada since last fall to rebuild the park’s diminished population.

