Homeless man ID’d in violent slaying near Traverse City; throat slashed
Traverse City – Authorities have identified a homeless man found slain near a lake in northern Michigan’s Traverse City.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports from preliminary autopsy results Friday that 62-year-old James Chisholm suffered a slashed throat.
Chisholm’s body was found by hikers Wednesday afternoon about 15 yards (13 meters) from the Boardman Lake shoreline and about 10 yards (9 meters) from a tent he had been living in.
Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell said Chisholm may have been in Traverse City about three weeks before his death. No suspects in the slaying have yet been identified.
–––
Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/01/homeless-man-slain-traverse-city-throat-slashed/39536213/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.