May 2019 was slightly rainier and cooler than the typical May in Detroit, but not exceptional in either regard.

April ended with a rainstorm that made the month twice as rainy as usual, 5.82 inches compared to the average 2.9. That caused considerable flooding and property damage in the Wayne County suburbs of Dearborn Heights and Allen Park.

That rainy system persisted into May, but May 1 would be the month's rainiest day. Its 1.18 inches were more than twice as much rain as any other day for the month.

Seven of the month's 31 days saw no rain at all, and six days saw just trace amounts, according to the National Weather Service. The 3.61 inches of rain for May just beat out the monthly average of 3.38. But without its rainiest day, there would've been less than 2.5 inches total.

The typical May in Detroit has a high temperature of 69.9, but the highs of May 2019 came in more than a degree cooler than that, at 68.6, on average. May's average low temperature, 49.4, is slightly higher than it was this year, at 49.1

Not a single temperature record was set in Detroit last month, on the high or low ends.

The closest it came, on the high end, was May 25, when temperatures reached 87 degrees, just below the high of 90 in 2012. No low temperature for May 2019 ever came within 15 degrees of the historical low for that day.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

May started with flooding; June has started with a rash of power outages in Southeast Michigan.

Buy Photo High winds toppled a tree onto a house on Ludlow Avenue, north of University Drive, during storms Saturday in Rochester. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

On Saturday, some 50,000 DTE Energy customers spent at least part of the day without electricity, but that number fell to 7,500 by 10 a.m. Sunday. Spokesman John Fossen said the vast majority will have power restored by 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, about .75 inches of rain fell in the area as temperatures reached about 78 degrees. Sunday started out with some minor rains, but is expected to largely dry out, said Trent Frey, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

There could be an "isolated, pop-up shower" and some dark clouds in the afternoon, but the high is expected to hit 70 degrees before falling to about 44 overnight.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry, sunny and warm, with highs of 66 and 76 degrees, respectively.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/02/may-2019-weather-cool-rainy/1319554001/