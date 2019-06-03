Buy Photo Officers found the pair dead inside the apartment in a multi-unit building. The daughter's body did not appear to have trauma, while her mother had a single gunshot wound. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter in a Brighton home as a possible murder-suicide.

Officers in the Livingston County community were dispatched to an apartment on Second Street about noon Monday for a welfare check, Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford told Fox 2.

A man told them his ex-girlfriend and young daughter lived there and they failed to show up for a scheduled custody exchange over the weekend, Bradford said, according to the station.

Officers found the pair dead inside the apartment in a multi-unit building. The daughter's body did not appear to have trauma, while her mother had a single gunshot wound, Bradford told reporters.

An autopsy was expected to determine the cause of death.

Other details, including the age of the woman and child, were not released Monday night.

