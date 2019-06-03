Roscommon Township — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to identify a driver in a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist last week in Roscommon Township.

The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. Thursday on M-18 near Waco, according to authorities.

Police said a bicyclist was riding north on M-18 when he was struck by a vehicle's passenger side mirror. The cyclist received non-life-threatening injuries.

He told troopers the car was a black, 1990s or early-2000s Pontiac Bonneville or similar style vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle's side mirror and housing were broken off because of the crash.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver should call the Michigan State Police's Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5024.

