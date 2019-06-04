Repairs to the tunnel between Detroit and Windsor continue, with closures scheduled for late June and early July. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News file)

Detroit —Nightly closures at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel resume at 9 p.m. June 23 and continue through July 19.

The closures come near the end of the $22 million, two-year renovation project to extend the life of the 89-year-old tunnel connecting Detroit and Windsor.

Patience will be necessary.

Drivers will have lots of company -- 12,000 daily and 4 million annual customers.

“We know that thousands of people rely on the tunnel every day, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding during this important renovation work,” said Neal Belitsky, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel president, in a statement.

The tunnel will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. The exceptions include two major events. The tunnel will remain open for the International Fireworks display on the Detroit River on June 24, and will be open July 4-6 for the Independence Day holiday.

Renovations, which began in January 2017, included replacement of the tunnel’s concrete ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements.

The project was co-funded by Detroit-Windsor Tunnel LLC, and Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is operated by Detroit-based American Roads through a lease with the city of Detroit that began in 1998 and runs through 2040. More than $65 million in infrastructure, service, safety and security improvements to the tunnel already has been invested.

Travelers can get real-time updates and traffic information online at www.dwtunnel.com or on Twitter @DetWinTunnel.

