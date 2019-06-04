Lapeer — Deputies are investigating a Monday crash between a car and four pedestrians in Lapeer County, officials said.

The crash left one woman and one child listed in serious condition in intensive care units at two hospitals.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Peppermill about two-tenths of a mile south of Imlay City Road, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. The roadway was closed for three hours while medics worked to rescue the victims and deputies investigated.

According to the office's preliminary investigation, three adults were traveling north on Peppermill as they walked and pushed a double stroller. As they crossed a two-lane bridge, they were struck by a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier.

The car struck four out of five of the group, authorities said. The vehicle and the pedestrians came to rest about 75 feet north of the bridge, they said.

Sheriff's officials said victims in the crash were:

A 26-year-old Lapeer woman who was walking behind the group when the crash happened was able to move to the side when the vehicle came through and avoided being struck, police said. Her children were in the stroller.

A 24-year-old Flint man and a 27-year-old Caro woman were pushing the stroller and were struck by the car. The man was taken to a hospital, treated and released. The woman has life-threatening injuries and is listed in serious condition in an intensive care unit.

A 3-year-old who was in the stroller also has life-threatening injuries and is listed in serious condition in a pediatric intensive care unit.

A 4-year-old who also was in the stroller was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old North Branch woman, was not injured, officials said.

Police said it does not appear speeding, distracted driving, alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

However, officials said it was dark, the crash site does not have streetlights and the pedestrians were wearing dark-colored clothing. They were also walking over a bridge that does not have a shoulder or that was designed for pedestrian traffic.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/04/police-car-strikes-four-pedestrians-lapeer-twp-road/1339619001/