Enbridge provided this photo documenting damage to the east pipeline of Line 5 caused by an April 2018 anchor strike to a U.S. Senate committee. (Photo: Enbridge courtesy of the U.S. Senate)

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Enbridge Energy she’d like to reach a conceptual agreement within the next week regarding the future of Line 5 beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The June 10 target could sidestep the threat of litigation from Attorney General Dana Nessel and help the Canadian pipeline company to meet a June 20 deadline so it can bring equipment into the Straits and avoid delays.

In a Monday letter to Enbridge CEO Al Monaco, Whitmer reiterated concerns about Enbridge’s five-year timeline for completion and questioned whether the company would even meet that deadline.

“The reality is that this project would likely experience construction delays and potential litigation,” Whitmer said. “These delays could extend completion of the tunnel by several years.”

Nessel’s threat of June litigation should the governor and Enbridge fail to reach an amendable agreement should not be taken lightly, the governor added.

“The attorney general has independent authority to pursue litigation against Enbridge,” Whitmer wrote. “As such, it would be imprudent and shortsighted to ignore her concerns with the continued operation of Line 5.”

The exchange between Whitmer and Monaco is the latest in what has become a public negotiation over the deadline for finishing construction of a utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac and the eventual shuttering of Enbridge’s controversial Line 5 segment beneath the Straits.

Line 5 transports about 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas a day through the Upper Peninsula, including a four-mile, dual-pipeline stretch through the Straits of Mackinac.

Whitmer has been in discussions with Enbridge for several weeks after Nessel in March issued a formal legal opinion declaring unconstitutional a law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature creating an authority to oversee construction of a tunnel to house Line 5 and other utilities. Whitmer halted state agency work on the project shortly after Nessel's opinion.

Enbridge has said for months that it could complete the tunnel in five to 10 years pending permit or litigation delays, but the company committed to the five-year deadline formally in a recent letter to Whitmer.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

Last week, Whitmer told reporters Enbridge’s best case, five-year construction timeline was not short enough and indicated the prospect of leaving the aging pipeline in the water for another five years would not be attractive to Nessel either.

The attorney general told reporters last week that she was prepared to take legal action in June if the governor and Enbridge were unable to come to an agreement.

In her Monday letter to Enbridge, Whitmer said the state already experienced the effects of an Enbridge inland pipeline spill in 2010 when "over one million gallons of oil spilled into the Kalamazoo River" and didn't want to risk the same catastrophe on the Great Lakes.

"As destructive as that inland waters release was, an oil spill in the Great Lakes would be substantially worse, given the prevailing currents, ship traffic and unique ecological features of the Straits," Whitmer wrote.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

(517) 371-3661

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/04/whitmer-wants-line-5-conceptual-agreement-enbridge-june-10/1340937001/