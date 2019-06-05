Dark skies loom above Benton Harbor High School. Citing the district’s poor finances and weak academic performance, the governor's office said it wants the board to close the high school as part of a broader plan to improve local K-8 education. (Photo: Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News)

Benton Harbor — After hundreds of protestors rallied Tuesday night against a state plan to close Benton Harbor High School, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is meeting Wednesday with community members in the southwest Michigan city.

Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks and state school reform officer Bill Pearson will “listen, learn and discuss" a proposal that calls for the closure of the high school in exchange for providing “transitional funding.”

So far, school board members in Benton Harbor are refusing to accept the plan created by the governor and the state treasurer and are demanding the state come back to the table to work out an agreement to keep the district, which is $18.3 million in debt, whole and its 1,800 students in their own schools.

School officials invited Whitmer to a public meeting Tuesday night where about 450 people from across the state including Detroit, Saginaw and Flint came to protest the plan. Whitmer did not attend but sent a representative.

Stephen Mitchell, the district's school board president, said the state backed the district into a corner with the plan it announced May 24, which gave the district less than two weeks to decide the fate of 700 high school students.

Mitchell said the district was told it must decide by Friday or the state will take other action. Mitchell said the board is asking for two additional weeks to discuss options for the district.

“This should be done for democracy. This should be done for our kids,” Mitchell said. “We would like the state to talk to us about our ideas before they take this drastic step.”

The plan calls for the southwest Michigan school district to enter into an agreement with eight nearby school districts and one college to provide educational services for high school students starting in the 2020-21 school year.

Citing the district’s poor finances and weak academic performance, the governor's office said it wants the board to close the high school as part of a broader plan to improve local K-8 education. Enrollment has been declining in the district at a rate between five to 10 percent except for 2017 when it absorbed students from a closed charter school.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

The state cited the following statistics — which local leaders challenge — in its decision to propose closing the high school: in 2018, only 3% of third-grade students were reading at grade level and zero 11th graders were deemed "college-ready" each of the last five years.

Treasury spokesman Ron Leix said the financial crisis that continues to plague the school district has existed for many years, long before the current administration and current version of the local school board were in place. With $18.3 million in debt, the district spends $700 per student to pay back debt each year, Leix said.

“Because of these challenges, it will take bold solutions to remedy the years of financial deficits and academic decline,” Leix said. “The state of Michigan believes it is possible for the school district to continue for years into the future — if state and local leaders are willing to look at all the facts and make hard decisions.”

Leix said the school district has exhausted all the emergency loan dollars that they can borrow under state law.

“In addition, the state Treasury Department has no emergency loan dollars available to lend,” Leix said.

Students and alumni are defending the high school on social media, including Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, who has organized a protest rally against the plan for June 11 in Lansing.

Muhammad, whose daughter graduated from the high school this spring and who has two more children in the district, said he was especially shocked by the proposal from the governor and treasury department given that Whitmer campaigned on supporting public education when she came to Benton Harbor last year.

"There was nothing in her campaign that would allude to shutting down schools, turning public schools into charter districts or dissolving districts," Muhammad said

“To come up with this kind of radical change that is going to impact the community that has a high school for 140 years, that you are going to dissolve this district, it's hard for me to believe this just got on your desk."

Several members of the State Board of Education oppose aspects of the plan, specifically the lack of involvement of the local school board in the plan’s development and informing select members of the community and district staff prior to the Benton Harbor School Board.

State board member Pamela Pugh came to Benton Harbor on Tuesday night to support the local board in their demands for a role in the plan.

“It’s very difficult to get trust back once you have eroded that trust,” Pugh said of Whitmer. “I would hate for her to lose that trust that she has in Benton Harbor and all other communities of color that voted for her and put her in office.

"… If she is not coming with a blank sheet of paper, I could understand why this community would have issues meeting with her.”

The townhall meeting is at 4 p.m.at the Brotherhood of All Nations at 516 Emery in Benton Harbor.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/05/benton-harbor-high-school-closure/1355720001/