A Monroe County woman was arrested Wednesday after she demanded drugs at a pharmacy where employees claimed she had stolen from before.

The 22-year-old entered the Bedford Wellness Pharmacy on Secor Road in Lambertville in Bedford Township at about 5:45 p.m. and passed a note to the cashier demanding prescription medications, county sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Employees immediately recognized her as "the same female that robbed the pharmacy about a month prior" and called 911, according to the release.

She was arrested without incident.

The Bedford Township resident is expected to be arraigned in First District Court.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

