Costa (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Traverse City — A Michigan man has been charged in the sexual assault of his girlfriend at his Wexford County home, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Anthony Costa, 28, of Buckley has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a life felony, and a count of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony.

A judge at the 84th District Court in Cadillac arraigned Costa on the charges Monday and ordered him held on a $10,000 bond.

Officials said troopers responded Sunday to a call from a 19-year-old Lake Ann woman who told them she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. She said Costa sexually assaulted her, then strangled her and beat her earlier in the day at his home on East 17 Road. Buckley is about 20 miles south of Traverse City and about 245 miles northwest of Detroit.

She told the troopers she had gone to a hospital for treatment and showed them injuries she said she suffered in the attack.

The troopers arrested Coast and took him to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

