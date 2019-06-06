Enbridge animation of potential tunnel under Straits of Mackinac (Photo: Enbridge Inc)

Enbridge Energy plans to ask the Michigan Court of Claims to rule on the validity of its deal to construct a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac after Attorney General Dana Nessel declared parts of the agreement unconstitutional.

While Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder agreed to let Enbridge build the tunnel in seven to 10 years, the Democratic administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is insisting that the current pipeline stop operations in two years, Enbridge officials said Thursday.

The Canadian pipeline company said it cannot meet the two-year deadline. Enbridge confirmed last week its best-case timeline for tunnel completion would be five years.

“We are taking this action in order to protect Michigan consumers,” said Guy Jarvis, Enbridge’s executive vice president for liquid pipelines. “We require a court review of the enforcability in order to remove obstacles to building the tunnel as quickly as possible and ensure energy security and environmental protection for Michigan.”

After Nessel issued her opinion on the state law involving the tunnel deal, Whitmer ordered state departments to halt approving permit applications for work on the Straits of Mackinac tunnel.

Enbridge said Thursday it would continue to move forward with its geotechnical work in the Straits so it won't miss the narrow summer window for seasonal work. It will also begin preliminary work on additional applications for permits.

