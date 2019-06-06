Legionnaires' disease is caused by bacterium called Legionella, found most often in fresh water. (Photo: Dreamstime / TNS)

Burton — Genesee County officials said Thursday they're investigating a death that may have been caused by Legionnaires' disease.

The investigation is in its early stages, official said, and they are not releasing more information.

Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection caused by breathing in mist containing the Legionella bacteria. Symptoms include shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and fever. They usually occur 2-10 days after exposure.

It is treated with antibiotics and most healthy people usually get better after being sick with Legionnaires’ disease, but they often need to be hospitalized. Furthermore, one in 10 people who get the disease die from the infection.

The disease was first detected in 1976 after an outbreak among people at an American Legion Convention in Philadelphia, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/06/genesee-co-investigates-possible-legionnaires-disease-caused-death/1365059001/