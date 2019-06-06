Fort Gratiot Township — St. Clair County deputies are investigating the death of a motorist who crashed a car into a building Wednesday night.

Officials said investigators believe the crash stems from a road rage incident.

Deputies received a call at about 9 p.m. Wednesday about a vehicle that had crashed into Mama Vicki’s restaurant at 4425 24th Avenue.

The driver, a 45-year-old Fort Gratiot Township man, was traveling south on 24th Avenue with another vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said it appears the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the building. When deputies arrived, the vehicle was on fire.

Officials said the driver was freed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The restaurant will be closed Thursday because of the damage caused by the crash, they said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/06/man-dies-after-crashing-car-into-st-clair-co-restaurant/1365715001/