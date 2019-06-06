MSP: Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Mich. man
A west Michigan man has been charged after state police found drugs during a traffic stop this week, investigators said.
A trooper with the Michigan State Police Seventh District Hometown Security Team pulled over a car about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday near M-32 in Gaylord, the agency reported in a statement.
The trooper learned the driver, 24-year-old Razak Visser of Grand Rapids, didn’t have a license, according to the release.
A search uncovered one ounce of suspected cocaine, an ounce of suspected crack and a half-ounce of suspected heroin under the vehicle's center console carpet, state police said.
After a canine team re-checked the vehicle, Visser was taken to the Otsego County Jail.
He was arraigned Thursday on charges including possessing a
controlled substance and driving without insurance, officials said.
