The suspected drugs were found under the carpet of the center console. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A west Michigan man has been charged after state police found drugs during a traffic stop this week, investigators said.

A trooper with the Michigan State Police Seventh District Hometown Security Team pulled over a car about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday near M-32 in Gaylord, the agency reported in a statement.

The trooper learned the driver, 24-year-old Razak Visser of Grand Rapids, didn’t have a license, according to the release.

A search uncovered one ounce of suspected cocaine, an ounce of suspected crack and a half-ounce of suspected heroin under the vehicle's center console carpet, state police said.

After a canine team re-checked the vehicle, Visser was taken to the Otsego County Jail.

He was arraigned Thursday on charges including possessing a

controlled substance and driving without insurance, officials said.

