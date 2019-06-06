Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming, Michigan. (Photo: Google)

Wyoming, Mich. – A roof has collapsed into a classroom at a school in the Grand Rapids area, less than a week after students were dismissed for summer.

The collapse occurred at Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming, which is part of the Godfrey-Lee district. No one was injured.

Superintendent Kevin Polston says the partial collapse happened overnight. The cause isn’t known yet. That section of the school was built nearly a century ago in 1925.

The last day of classes in the Godfrey-Lee district was last Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/06/roof-collapses-mich-classroom-one-school/39550517/