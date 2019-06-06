Roof collapses into Michigan classroom; no one was in school
Wyoming, Mich. – A roof has collapsed into a classroom at a school in the Grand Rapids area, less than a week after students were dismissed for summer.
The collapse occurred at Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming, which is part of the Godfrey-Lee district. No one was injured.
Superintendent Kevin Polston says the partial collapse happened overnight. The cause isn’t known yet. That section of the school was built nearly a century ago in 1925.
The last day of classes in the Godfrey-Lee district was last Friday.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/06/roof-collapses-mich-classroom-one-school/39550517/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.