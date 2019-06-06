Almira Township — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a bicyclist whose body was found on a trail in Benzie County, officials said.

Troopers from the state police's Cadillac Post responded to a call about a man's body found along a bike trail about 1.5 miles off Reynolds Road in Almira Township. The township is about 17 miles west of Traverse City and about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.

Investigators learned the man, identified as Jack Kline, 69, of Lake Ann, had gone for a bike ride Wednesday afternoon. When he failed to return home by about 4:30 p.m., a friend went searching for him.

Authorities said the friend found the victim along the trail and called state police.

Troopers could find no signs of foul play.

Officials said the county medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

