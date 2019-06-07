Dziuba (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Alpena — A wanted Alpena man fled from state police and taunted troopers by flipping them off and waving, officials said Friday.

Joshua Dziuba, 31, was wanted on eight misdemeanor warrants, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers got information that he was at a home on M-32 in Alpena and approached him when he was outside of the residence. Authorities said Dziuba fled into the home and then taunted troopers from behind a window by giving them the middle finger and waving.

He was ordered out of the home but refused to comply. Troopers then called for a canine unit and obtained a search warrant to enter the residence, officials said.

Authorities entered the home and a 58-year-old relative of the suspect who lived there made himself known to troopers and refused to comply with their commands. Because he obstructed the police and became a safety concern, troopers deployed the canine and arrested the man. As he was taken into custody, he told troopers Dziuba was not in the home and berated them.

A search was conducted, but authorities were not able to immediately locate Dziuba in the house.

However, troopers found a concealed entrance to the home's attic. Police searched the attic, discovered Dziuba hiding underneath loose insulation and took him into custody.

Dziuba was charged with a count of resisting arrest and was ordered held on a $100,000 bond, according to officials.

His 58-year-old relative was also charged with resisting arrest and haboring a misdemeanor fugitive. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

