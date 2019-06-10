Authorities said 22 people have been arrested for allegedly committing crimes related to soliciting sex with minors. (Photo: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Flint — Twenty-two people have been arrested on accusations of crimes related to soliciting sex with underage children, Genesee County's sheriff said.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said on his Facebook page that he will hold a news conference Monday to discuss details of the cases against the nearly two dozen people who were arrested in a child sex sting operation.

In addition, officers arrested two others who are accused of sexually assaulting two children, ages 2 and 6.

Some of the suspects live in Genesee County; others traveled from Saginaw, Shiawassee, Oakland, Wayne, Lapeer, and Tuscola counties, he said.

Authorities have filed 66 felony charges, totaling 994 combined years of potential prison time, against the group, Pickell said.

"The investigation is a sobering reminder that we must be more vigilant than ever protecting our children, even when they are not in public," he said in his post. "Predators are increasingly becoming more adept at interacting with children through various social media platforms."

