Amash steps down from Freedom Caucus after impeachment stance
Washington — Republican U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of west Michigan has quit the conservative House Freedom Caucus following his statements that President Donald Trump's conduct warrants impeachment.
An aide confirmed late Monday that Amash had stepped down from the group, which he co-founded in 2015. He said earlier this year that he'd stopped regularly attending meetings.
Members of the group, who are among Trump's biggest defenders in Congress, disagreed with Amash's stance on impeachment and criticized him after he became the first Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings.
GOP leaders and Trump himself also attacked Amash, but he hasn't let up on his commentary related to Trump's potential obstruction of justice as described by special counsel Robert Mueller in his report.
Amash on Friday posted another series of statements on Twitter, saying Trump and his allies are "trying to excuse" his efforts to obstruct the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election by "alleging problems with elements of it and claiming, without basis, that they undermine Mueller’s obstruction analysis."
mburke@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.