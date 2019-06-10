House Oversight and Reform National Security subcommittee member Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., watches from the dais on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, during the House Oversight and Reform National Security subcommittee hearing on 'Securing U.S. Election Infrastructure and Protecting Political Discourse.' (Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP)

Washington — Republican U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of west Michigan has quit the conservative House Freedom Caucus following his statements that President Donald Trump's conduct warrants impeachment.

An aide confirmed late Monday that Amash had stepped down from the group, which he co-founded in 2015. He said earlier this year that he'd stopped regularly attending meetings.

Members of the group, who are among Trump's biggest defenders in Congress, disagreed with Amash's stance on impeachment and criticized him after he became the first Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings.

GOP leaders and Trump himself also attacked Amash, but he hasn't let up on his commentary related to Trump's potential obstruction of justice as described by special counsel Robert Mueller in his report.

Amash on Friday posted another series of statements on Twitter, saying Trump and his allies are "trying to excuse" his efforts to obstruct the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election by "alleging problems with elements of it and claiming, without basis, that they undermine Mueller’s obstruction analysis."

As you can see from the attached tweet, I initially fell for Attorney General Barr’s March 24 letter of principal conclusions—but then I read Mueller’s report. https://t.co/cBuatwNInE — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 7, 2019

