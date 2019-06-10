Buy Photo The Detroit Historical Society, shown with senior curator Joel Stone, was a recipient of the Michigan Humanities grants. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

A Michigan humanities council is awarding more than $200,000 in grants to 16 groups across the state, including Metro Detroit, to support projects exploring topics such as history, theater, and education, council officials said.

Michigan Humanities received 48 eligible applications in its spring 2019 cycle.

The 16 winners were required to present matching cash or in-kind cost share, netting an additional $374,885, the council said in a statement.

Recipients of the $203,101 in grants include:

• Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, which received $6,800 for its Humanity + Technology Lecture Series

• PuppetART-Opportunity, which earned $9,900 to boost shows and workshops in Southfield

• Washtenaw County's Rasa Festival of Performing Arts, which received $15,000 for its events celebrating South Asian traditions

• Wild Swan Theater in Ann Arbor, which won $15,000 for an original piece based on the life and work of world-renowned computer scientist Margaret Hamilton

• Detroit Educational Television Foundation, which earned $15,000 for "Rihla: Arab Americans in Detroit"

• Detroit Historical Society, which received $14,500 for an oral history project of Detroit neighborhoods

• Detroit Public Theatre, which won $15,000 for the first in a series of critical editions of Shakespeare’s plays, edited and annotated by Shakespeare in Prison members

• Detroit Women of Color, which gained $11,069 to host its fourth annual International Film Festival at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

• The Historical Society for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, which received $15,000 to produce a 60-minute video documentary

“Humanities Grant projects are an invaluable way for sharing humanities-rich cultural programming throughout Michigan," said Shelly Kasprzycki, president and CEO of Michigan Humanities. "These projects not only educate, inform and enhance local audiences in these communities, but also attract visitors, support community development, and build capacity in organizations around the state.”

Further grants will be offered in the fall. Draft proposals and applications are accepted until Aug. 22. For information: www.michiganhumanities.org.

