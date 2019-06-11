2019 Rosa Parks Scholars plan to change the world
Detroit — When choosing where to attend high school, Gregory Miller knew he was taking a risk when he picked Cass Technical High School over his neighborhood Renaissance High School.
“Something was just saying 'go to Cass.' I didn’t know why, and I didn’t really understand it,” he said. “My whole family wasn’t against it per se, because they’re pretty supportive, but they weren’t really understanding why I would choose to go all the way downtown.”
Now, Miller will be attending Western Michigan University in the fall with a $2,000 scholarship from the Rosa L. Parks Foundation. He is one of 25 Michigan high school seniors who will receive the one-time scholarship, named in honor of the late civil rights figure and longtime Detroit resident.
The scholarship recipients will be honored Thursday at Wayne State University. Denise Allen, a 1991 recipient, will be honored as Alumnus of the Year. The Rev. Larry L. Simmons of Baber Memorial AME Church will deliver the guest lecture.
The foundation was founded by The Detroit News and Detroit Public Schools and is supported by the Butzel Long law firm.
Miller said Parks’ legacy is important to him because her civil rights work went far beyond the famous Montgomery bus boycott that started after she refused to give her seat to a white rider.
“A lot of people just know she sat on the bus, she got arrested and so forth. People don’t know a lot of the other work she did in her activism,” he said. “That truly inspires me because if she can do so much, during a time when the whole world seemed to be against her, I know that I can ignite that little spark that can start a whole revolution just like she did.”
Kim Trent, president of the foundation, said the scholarships commemorate Parks’ commitment to promoting education as an equalizing force for underprivileged groups.
“As someone who sacrificed so much to make America try to live up to its potential, I think it’s a fitting legacy for her to have these very successful men and women able to go to college because of Mrs. Parks,” Trent said.
Trent was a recipient of the scholarship in 1987 and attended Wayne State University. She now serves as chair of the Wayne State Board of Governors and credits the scholarship with jump-starting her career.
“Really, it made all the difference. I had been accepted to, I think, four colleges, and because of the scholarship I ended up staying here at Wayne State,” she said. “I don’t think those opportunities would have been there for me if it were not for the Rosa Parks Scholarship.”
Trent said essays from this year’s applicants covered everything from reproductive rights to LGBT equality and the #MeToo movement.
“These students seem to be very attuned to what’s going on in the world around them, and that really shined through in their scholarship essays,” she said.
One of the criteria for selection to the scholarship is an expectation that students will give back to their community as Parks did, Trent said.
Miller, who studied performing arts at Cass Tech and will do so at Western Michigan, hopes a career in theater will allow him to direct and produce shows that will impact and change the world.
“Not only is it just fun to perform, but I always loved to change the world and change people’s lives and make people have a better outlook on things,” Miller said. “I realized I can really do that through theater.”
He said his theater company’s production of "The Laramie Project," a play about the murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, showed him the social impact theater can have on an audience.
“Through that show, I realized how much of an impact theater can really have. I already had a general idea, but I didn’t truly realize it until we did that show,” Miller said. “The reviews came in and people were saying they have a completely different outlook on homosexuality.”
Many of this year’s recipients are already active leaders in their schools and communities. Alayna Reed, from Chippewa Valley High School, was secretary of the robotics club, a section leader in the school marching band and Student Leader of the Year for her school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.
Reed said her leadership ability played an important part in receiving the scholarship, and that she learned a lot about Parks since being notified about her successful application.
“I learned from her that even though it seemed to be a minor situation, it turned out to have a huge impact on the community as well,” she said. “It can start in your area, or in your classroom, or somewhere around you and can start a whole something different for everyone else.”
Reed will attend Kettering University in the fall to study electrical engineering. She hopes to give back by improving infrastructure in her community.
Because the scholarship receives hundreds of applications, students’ interests and career plans vary wildly, from medicine to entertainment. Trent said the common theme is that the scholars are all people who really care about making the world better.
“I think the great thing about our scholarship is that it really makes you see that no matter what your interest is in your career, these are kids who recognize they can make a difference,” Trent said.
Meet the scholars
Ka’Tara Addison
Saginaw High School
Hometown: Saginaw
College: Delta College
Career Plans: Nurse practitioner
Parents: Stella Patman and Curtis Addison
Achievements: Secretary, Parent Teacher Student Association; Teen Advisory Council; National Honor Society, honor roll
Fawzia Ali
Innovation Central High School
Hometown: Grand Rapids
College: Grand Rapids Community College
Career Plans: Nursing
Parent: Ghulam Sakhi Ali
Achievements: National Honor Society; Dean’s List; Grand Valley State University Trio Upward Bound
Moniah Almaweri
Edsel Ford High School
Hometown: Dearborn
College: University of Michigan Ann Arbor
Career Plans: Neurosurgeon
Parents: Rasha Agagg and Nasser Almaweri
Achievements: National Honor Society; president, Arabic Honor Society, Arabic Club and Muslim Student Association; delegate, Congress of Future Medical Leaders; delegate, Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders; Link Crew
Emma Ayotte
Canton Preparatory High School
Hometown: Whitmore Lake
College: Washtenaw Community College
Career Plans: College professor, author
Parents: Julie Post and Christopher Ayotte
Achievements: Summa cum laude; editor, Key Club Bulletin; National Honor Society; Student of the Month for respect (October 2018), for compassion (April 2019); varsity cross-country track
Jenan Barakat
Fordson High School
Hometown: Dearborn
College: Wayne State University
Career Plans: Undecided
Parents: Hala and Youssef Barakat
Achievements: National Honor Society; secretary, student council; coordinator, Link Crew; honor roll
Kayla Brown
Renaissance High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: North Carolina A&T State University
Career Plans: Orthopedic surgeon
Parents: Chantel and Ken Brown
Achievements: President, National Honor Society; class secretary; vice president, student council; All-Regional, softball player; Detroit Public School League city champion-softball; youth volunteer, Matrix Human Services
Railyn Eaddy
Grand Rapids Montessori High School
Hometown: Saginaw
College: Grand Valley State University
Career Plans: Art design
Parents: Lametria and Gregory Eaddy Jr.
Achievements: Valedictorian; National Honor Society; Delta Gem Youth Group, Delta Sigma Theta Inc.; West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology; varsity soccer
Serena Enemodia
Mott Middle College High School
Hometown: Flint
College: Texas Southern University
Career Plans: Nursing
Parents: Roseline and Charles Enemodia
Achievements: Associate degrees in science and general studies, Mott Community College; Award of Excellence, National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists; honors graduate
Ali Eter
Crestwood High School
Hometown: Dearborn Heights
College: University of Michigan
Career Plans: Business administration and public policy
Parents: Ghada and Khalil Eter
Achievements: Salutatorian; class president; vice president, National Honor Society
Abtisam Hassan
Crestwood High School
Hometown: Dearborn Heights
College: University of Michigan
Career Plans: Diplomat
Parents: Halima Ali and Farah Zeidi
Achievements: Joyce Ivy scholar; vice president, student congress; member, MREACH, University of Michigan; member, Northwestern program; youth leader/representative, ACLU
Priyanka Laskar
Hamtramck High School
Hometown: Hamtramck
College: Wayne State University
Career Plans: Pre-med
Parents: Sorbani and Prodip Laskar
Achievements: Valedictorian; National Honor Society; president, Leaders of Environmental Awareness and Preservation; executive board, Princess Project; varsity tennis
Anyah Lewis
Farmington High School
Hometown: Farmington Hills
College: Central Michigan University
Career Plans: Child psychologist
Parent: Aisha Lewis
Achievements: Praise Team, Detroit Worship Center; founder, high school minority student career fair; Detroit Girls Who Rock Award recipient, Rhonda Walker Foundation; member, District-wide diversity committee
Gregory Miller II
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Western Michigan University
Career Plans: Actor, director and producer
Grandmother: Theresa Mooring
Achievements: Intern, Public Theater, New York City; choreographer, school’s spring dance concert; shift manager, Detroit Water Ice Factory
Alayna Reed
Chippewa Valley High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Kettering University
Career Plans: Electrical Engineering
Parents: Allison and Zachary Reed
Achievements: Secretary and student leader of the year, National Honor Society; secretary, Vex Robotics Club; Behind the Scenes Big Red Award for Robotics; section leader, tenor saxophones, “Big Reds” Marching Band
Deborah Rodriguez
Midland High School
Hometown: Midland
College: Northpoint Bible College, Grand Rapids
Career Plans: Social worker
Parents: Diana and Anthony LaRue
Achievements: Alan D. Groom Scholarship; National Honor Society; honor roll
Lamese Saab
Dearborn High School
Hometown: Dearborn
College: University of Michigan
Career Plans: Pre-med, pathologist
Parents: Faten Bazzi and Kassem Saab
Achievements: Class vice president; Robert F. Lucas award, Key Club international conference; past lieutenant governor and chair (district level positions), Key Club; three-time regional finalist and state competitor (pathophysiology test), H.O.S.A; National Honor Society; participant, Congressional Art Show and Black Box art gallery
Grace Sanders
Southfield Christian School
Hometown: Farmington Hills
College: University of Michigan
Career Plans: Operations or marketing executive
Parents: Angela and Darryl Sanders
Achievements: Summa cum laude; class president; National Honor Society; vice president, executive council; homecoming queen
Tanner Sims
Hill-McCloy High School
Hometown: Montrose
College: University of Michigan
Career Plans: Chemical engineer
Parent: Kim Sharp
Achievements: Summa cum laude; National Honor Society; track and field, set school record in 4x800-meter relay; Best Live Sports Broadcast award (2018), National Federation of High school Sports
Mariah Smith
Jackson High School
Hometown: Jackson
College: Michigan State University
Career Plans: Psychiatrist
Parents: Inez and Leon Prather
Achievements: Summa cum laude; National Honor Society; violinist, chamber orchestra
Maya Solomon
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Florida A&M University
Career Plans: Civil rights attorney
Parent: DiAnna Solomon
Achievements: Detroit organizer, National March for Our Lives; bronze medal, J.R.O.T.C; Academic All-State and Team All-State, girls tennis; keynote speaker, Pretty Brown Girl annual celebration; alumna, Midnight Golf Program
Mone’t Stewart
Chippewa Valley High School
Hometown: Clinton Township
College: Spelman College
Career Plans: Obstetrician gynecologist
Parents: Tammy Wilson and LeRae Stewart
Achievements: President, student government; Outstanding Teaching Assistant of the Year; mentor/student, Math Corps, Wayne State University; executive board member, National Honor Society; executive committee, AKA Teens of Detroit; certificate of proficiency, National Health Science Assessment
Sydney Terry
Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy
Hometown: Saginaw
College: Spelman College
Career Plans: Actress
Parents: Glecia and Dureyah Tatum
Achievements: Superior award, solo musical, Michigan Educational Theatre Association; youth grant committee, Saginaw Community F.O.R.C.E.; membership and publicity officer, International Thespian Society; secretary, National Honor Society, nominee, Sutton Foster Ovation Awards
Chase Tomlin
Grosse Pointe South High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Howard University
Career Plans: Corporate executive
Parents: Tyra Spaulding and Edward Tomlin
Achievements: National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society; All Conference Team, varsity football; captain/co-captain, varsity football, basketball and track and field
Mackenzie Thompson
Chandler Park Academy High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: University of Michigan, Flint
Career Plans: Radiation therapist
Parents: Elizabeth and Lionel Thompson Sr.
Achievements: National Honor Society; class president; vice president, Lady Butterflies; state finalist, DECA; varsity cross-country track
Jena Wazny
St. Charles Community High School
Hometown: St. Charles
College: Central Michigan University
Career Plans: High school teacher
Parents: Kelli and Paul Wazny
Achievements: President, student council; National Honor Society; Band Leadership Council; MVP, Chesaning Coho Swim Club; MVP, cross-country track
Detroit News Rosa Parks Scholars
Aja Gaines
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Wayne State University
Career Plans: Sports analyst
Parents: Enyka and Rico Gaines
Achievements: Sports editor, Cass Tech newspaper; apprentice (2018), Detroit Free Press; covered Barak Obama rally; Journalism Institute for Media Diversity, Wayne State University
Jade Rodriguez
University Prep Science and Math High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Wayne State University
Career Plans: Journalist
Parents: Kathryn and Jay Reed
Achievements: Dean’s List; National Honor Society; Journalism Institute for Media Diversity, Wayne State University
Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation: Board of Directors
Kim Trent, foundation president; senior vice president, corporate and civic engagement, Compass Strategies, Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation scholar
James Rosenfeld, foundation vice president; shareholder, Butzel Long
Marcia Hart, foundation secretary; retired, Detroit Media Partnership
Danielle McGuire, foundation assistant secretary; associate professor of history, Wayne State University
Terri Barnett Coleman, foundation treasurer; retired, North America Product Development, General Motors Corp.
Luther Keith, foundation assistant treasurer; executive director, ARISE Detroit! and former senior editor, The Detroit News
Dorothy Cocroft, retired, labor relations, General Motors Corp.
Delora Hall Tyler, foundation past president; president, First Media Group, Inc.
Jonathan Hart, senior loan officer, Regent Financial
Isaiah McKinnon, associate professor, University of Detroit Mercy
Walter Middlebrook, former assistant managing editor, The Detroit News
Gary Miles, editor and publisher, The Detroit News
Alicia Nails, director, Journalism Institute for Media Diversity, Wayne State University
Carey Osmundson, communication senior manager, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
Barbara K. Smith, Ph.D., director, Office of Guidance and Counseling, Detroit Public Schools Community District
How to apply for the scholarship
Michigan high school seniors are encouraged to apply for a one-time $2,000 scholarship named in honor of civil rights heroine Rosa Parks. Applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2020. Information can be found at rosaparksscholarship.org.
