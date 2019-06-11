Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon will appear Tuesday in court for the fifth day of her preliminary hearing on charges stemming from the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, AP)

Charlotte — Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon will appear Tuesday in Eaton County District Court for the fifth day of her preliminary hearing on charges stemming from the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Prosecutors allege Simon lied to police in 2018 when she said she was never told the name of Nassar, a former MSU sports doctor, when she was informed in a meeting about a 2014 sexual assault complaint. She is charged with two felony and two misdemeanor counts of lying to police.

The court has sat aside July 12 if it’s needed for a final day for Simon's preliminary exam.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Julie Reincke will determine if enough evidence exists to bind Simon over for trial.

Simon resigned from MSU in January 2018 as more than 200 women and girls testified about Nassar's abuse in two courtrooms over nine days in Eaton and Ingham counties.

She was succeeded by two interim presidents, John Engler and Satish Udpa. Last month, the MSU Board of Trustees named Stony Brook University President Samuel L. Stanley to become MSU's permanent leader starting Aug. 1.

