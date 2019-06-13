Ionia – Another county clerk in western Michigan has been injured while riding a motorcycle.

The Daily News reports that Ionia County Clerk Janae Cooper broke a leg last Friday while riding a motorcycle in a parking lot. She told the newspaper that she’ll return to full-time work when she gets permission from her doctor.

Deputy Clerk Amy Gorham says Cooper was practicing and the “motorcycle just turned wrong.”

Just to the north in Montcalm County, Clerk Kristen Millard crashed a motorcycle last September. She pleaded guilty to drunken driving.

Clerks are elected in each county. They oversee local elections and public records and handle many other duties.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/13/second-county-clerk-hurt-motorcycle/39580807/