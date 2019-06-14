Betterly (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Alpena — An Alpena man has been arrested for driving an all-terrain vehicle while drunk, police said Wednesday.

Michigan State Police troopers were on patrol in Alpena Township early Sunday morning when they saw a man who exhibited signs of intoxication climb onto an ATV and drive away, officials said.

Troopers searched the area for the man and found the ATV parked at a nearby residence. They also found the suspect lying on the front porch.

They identified the suspect as Elliot Betterly, 46, of Alpena. Their investigation found evidence he was intoxicated and did not have a valid license. It also found he was on a probation and has seven previous convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to authorities.

He was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and being a habitual offender. A judge ordered him held on a $25,000 bond.

