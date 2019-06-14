Kettering University raising $150M, plans new academic hub
Flint – Kettering University says it’s seeking to pull in $150 million as part of a newly announced fundraising campaign and is planning a new academic hub on its Michigan campus.
The school in Flint on Friday announced its “Boldly Forward” fundraising campaign and says it’s already raised $103.6 million toward its goal. Kettering University says the updates help to further solidify its place as a learning and research center focused on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, fields.
The new “Learning Commons” building will include a digital library, foregoing the conventional book stacks of a traditional academic library. The building will house collaboration spaces, an auditorium, access points for information resources, new dining facilities and place for students to work.
