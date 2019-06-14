Ypsilanti police seek suspect who used slingshot to break business' windows
Ypsilanti — Police are looking for the person who used a slingshot and marbles to break windows at several businesses, officials said Friday.
Investigators initially thought a BB gun was used to shoot at the windows but later determined a slingshot from a car was used.
The vandalism happened between 5-7 p.m. in a couple of areas in the city, officials said in a post on the city's Facebook page.
Patrons and staff were inside the businesses at the time of the incident, but no one was injured, they said.
Officials said police have a potential suspect and are confident he will be apprehended.
