What started, Friday morning, as an effort by Lansing police to arrest two teenagers with warrants ended with an internal investigation as a first-year police officer was filmed punching the leg of a handcuffed 16-year-old girl, who held her leg out to prevent police from shutting the door of their SUV.

Police said in a statement that the 16-year-old girl wasn't injured during her arrest, and did not require medical treatment.

Lansing Police Department will conduct an internal investigation into the use of force in the incident "to ensure that the officers' response to the resistance encountered was reasonable, in light of the totality of the circumstances."

A spokesman for Lansing police could not immediately be reached Sunday.

It was about 11:10 a.m. when police responded to the 1100 block of Dakin, to check on a teen boy, 15, and a teen girl, 16, who were wanted for "probation violations, escape from custody, and runaway warrants," said a statement from the Lansing police. That's south of E. Malcolm X St., and east of South Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers spotted the suspects, they "called out" to them, and the two ran before quickly being caught. The male suspect's arrest was captured, in progress, on a body camera worn by an Officer Howley. Lansing police posted a half-hour video from Howley's camera on YouTube after the incident.

As the male suspect is being loaded into a police vehicle, officers empty his pockets. Two minutes in, the woman officer, apparently having pulled cigarettes out of the suspect's pocket, tells him "you're too young to smoke, man."

But by the 2:45 mark, Officer Howley, the first-year officer, runs up the street and assists on the second arrest, of the teen girl.

The girl, now handcuffed, is being walked toward a second police SUV. At least one person shouts expletives off-camera, including one directly at the police. Another expresses concern for the girl's treatment, screaming "that's a child! Let that child go."

The woman officer tells the girl "don't add a felony charge to yourself."

A male officer adds: "You want to let yourself go like that?"

The girl responds, in so many words, that she doesn't care, and tells the officers to drag her. Which they did. As she's dragged toward the police vehicle, the girl screams and cries.

While she's on pavement, face-down, the girl shouts to someone off-camera that "when I get out, I'm going to **** you up."

The person asks, was that a threat?

The suspect confirms that it was.

At the 5:15 mark, the girl is sitting in the SUV, but holds her leg out, stiff, and refuses to bend it and allow police to close the door behind her.

For about the next 45 seconds, the female officer punches the girl's extended leg repeatedly.

A male officer says to the girl: "It can be over if you put your leg in the car. Is it really worth it?"

Someone off-camera pleads to the officers: "You are punching a child!"

About a minute after the punching began, the girl says "weak ass ************* can't even put my leg in," and continues to extend it.

That carries on for about another 20, 25 seconds. By the 7:00 mark, the girl is in the vehicle, and the door is closed.

Officer Howley gets into the first vehicle, with the arrested male, who asks that she roll a window down.

She refuses, and according to the officer, who requests someone to ride with her, he begins kicking the window.

Eventually, though, she cracks the window a bit, and starts en route toward a juvenile detention center.

At about the 10:30 mark, Officer Howley, leaving the neighborhood, tells dispatch that "we've got a mess out here."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/16/we-got-mess-out-here-lansing-officer-punches-teen-girls-leg-during-arrest/1471291001/