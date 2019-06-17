AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 12 cents to $2.63 per gallon
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have dropped about 12 cents from a week ago at about $2.63 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 41 cents less than a year ago as higher stock levels of gasoline make up for higher demand.
AAA says the state’s highest average was in Marquette at around $2.74. The lowest price was in the Grand Rapids area at roughly $2.49 per gallon.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.71 per gallon, down about 6 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
