Jackson – State of Michigan funding will enable the city of Jackson to reuse a polluted former gas station site as a fast-food restaurant.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is providing a brownfield redevelopment grant of $130,000 to help the cleanup and restoration.

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant will be built on the property. Officials say the $2 million project will create 12 full-time jobs and 33 part-time jobs.

Gasoline from a leaking underground storage tank contaminated soil and groundwater at the site.

The grant will be used for barriers and a ventilation system to prevent human exposure to harmful vapors when the site is redeveloped. It also will pay for demolition of a dilapidated treatment shed, asphalt removal and monitoring well abandonment.

