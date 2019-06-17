Police released this photo Monday, June 17, 2019, of two men and a woman believed to have information in relation to a shot fired that entered a Lansing branch of the Secretary of State. People who may know the people pictured are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 (Photo: Lansing Police Department)

A Lansing Secretary of State branch is closed until further notice after a bullet went through one of the front windows.

No one was injured when the bullet entered the Michigan Avenue office shortly before noon Tuesday, said Secretary of State spokesman Shawn Starkey.

Witnesses told investigators that someone in a vehicle appeared to have shot at a man outside the branch but hit the window instead, according to a statement from the Lansing Police Department.

The bullet entered the building but did not injure any of the roughly 13 staff members and 40 customers who were inside, Starkey said.

“Our branch staff locked the door and rushed customers behind the counter and into the back hallway,” Starkey said.

Police couldn't locate the intended victim or any suspects, but believe the suspect and the person shot at had "some sort of relationship," according to the statement.

Lansing police released photos that appear to have been taken from a security camera inside the branch office of three people believed to have information in the case.

The photos include an 6-foot, 3-inch, 180-pound man wearing a white T-shirt; a 5-foot, 10-inch, 180-pound man wearing a jacket; and a 5-foot, 8-inch, 150-pound woman wearing a dark shirt. The men are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, while the woman is believed to be 30 to 40 years old.

People with information on those pictured or the incident in general are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or Detective Martha McGonegal at (517) 483-4823.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

(517)371-3661

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/17/lansing-secretary-state-branch-closed-shot-fired/1479063001/