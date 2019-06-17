DMC Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit on January 17, 2019. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The board charged with overseeing the Detroit Medical Center's commitments to the community is concerned about a "perceived deterioration in the quality of

patient care" and other issues, according to an annual report released Monday.

The often-critical report expressed the board's worries about the quality of care at the eight-hospital health system after Harper University Hospital, Detroit Receiving Hospital and Sinai-Grace Hospital last year failed health inspections. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services scheduled termination of Medicare funding at all three hospitals.

Harper and Receiving returned to good standing after passing inspections earlier this year. Sinai-Grace is on an extended plan of correction with the CMS and has until Aug. 31 to pass an inspection and retain its Medicare funding.

The Legacy DMC Board is worried about "the negative impact on DMC's clinical reputation as a result of the failed inspections," according to the report.

The board also is concerned about whether the eight-hospital system is meeting its research and education commitments. Through the year, the DMC has failed to provide detailed information that Legacy requested to determine whether the health system is spending enough money to maintain its "historic commitment" to education and research, the report noted.

"It's hard to conclude that there is a meaningful support for research if the buyer, Tenet, can produce no evidence of actual financial support," Legacy DMC President John Walsh said Monday. "It’s an infrastructure and background that needs to be in place for a set of doctors to stay competitive."

The request for financial information on research spending was prompted by Wayne State University's talks last year with the Henry Ford Health System, Walsh said. The university signed a letter of intent last September to enter into an educational partnership with Henry Ford Health System.

The health system did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Legacy report.

The Legacy DMC Board oversees promises made to the Detroit community when the former non-prfoit health system was sold to the for-profit, Tennessee-based Vanguard hospital chain in January 2011. Vanguard was acquired by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in October 2013, making for-profit Tenet the health system's owner.

Legacy members met with DMC officials and senior Tenet executives several times during 2018 "to express concerns about a perceived decline in DMC's status as a

teaching and research hospital system, the need to meet its research and education

commitments, significant concerns about perceived deterioration in the quality of

patient care, and the negative impact on DMC's clinical reputation as a result of the

failed inspections," according to the report.

The health system about three weeks ago sent an email with more information about research activity and funding, but it wasn't illuminating, Legacy DMC said in its report.

"It does not appear that the contents of the email adequately respond to Legacy's requests for detailed financial data, particularly comparative data as to VHS's (Vanguard Health System) annual out of pocket research expenditures since the

sale to VHS," Legacy DMC wrote.

