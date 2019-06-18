Kalamazoo police are investigating a possible double murder-suicide after a woman allegedly "intentionally" drove into the Kalamazoo River with her two children.

At about 10:45 p.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a call from two young girls at a drugstore "who were upset and trying to locate their uncle," per a statement from the department.

The uncle was soon found.

But the girls said another family member had driven her vehicle into the river — with her two children inside.

Officers took a boat into the water at Verburg Park. Within minutes, they'd found the submerged vehicle. Minutes later, they found the bodies of the mother and one of the children.

The Michigan State Police dive team joined the effort, as police try to recover both the vehicle itself and "a possible third victim."

Police are withholding identities until they can be confirmed and next-of-kin notifications are made. They ask anyone with information on the incident to call (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Kalamazoo police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

