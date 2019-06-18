Grand Rapids – Police in western Michigan are defending their actions in the arrest of a 12-year-old black boy following online criticism about the response of officers.

Grand Rapids police say they were called Friday about a fight and the boy was arrested after he was seen chasing and hitting a man with a wooden pole.

The boy’s mother, Bernice Jones, says her son was playing and chasing a cousin, and she says police overreacted.

The department summarized its response in a Facebook post following a witness’ post criticizing officers , who were described as mostly white.

Michigan’s Civil Rights office earlier this year announced it was investigating about two dozen complaints accusing the department of discrimination. The department has a youth-interaction policy created after criticism over the 2017 handcuffing of a girl.

