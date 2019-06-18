YouTuber Elijah Daniel said he's the new owner of Hell, Mich. and has changed the town's name to Gay Hell. (Photo: Twitter)

A comedian, rapper and YouTuber said he's the new owner of Hell, Michigan.

Detroit-born Elijah Daniel tweeted that "as of (Monday,) I am now the owner of Hell, Michigan. I bought the whole town."

Hell is an unincorporated community in Putnam Township in Livingston County. It's about 15 miles northwest of Ann Arbor and about 60 miles west of Detroit.

Daniel, who is also a music producer, songwriter and author, said he bought the town because Trump's administration put a ban on embassy’s flying pride flags ahead of pride month.

The comedian also changed his Twitter bio to say "owner of Gay Hell, Mi. i make music & lead the gay mafia. 1/2 @adamandsteve. i also own @gaykushLA."

He also said "And my first act as owner, I have renamed my town to Gay Hell, MI."

Daniel has mandated the only the only flags allowed to fly are pride.

"Gay Hell, Mi has everything," he tweeted. "A library, a place to lock your love in Gay Hell, and even a WEDDING CHAPEL TO GET GAY MARRIED IN HELL!"

