Eugene Bass Jr. hasn't been seen since entering a Chevy Equinox. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $2,500 for tips to find a Lansing man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Eugene Bass Jr. was last seen at about 1 p.m. May 23 on Midland near Auburn in Pontiac, where he and a friend went to meet someone, investigators said in a statement Wednesday.

The 42-year-old father of seven left his vehicle and entered a newer model silver Chevrolet Equinox with an unknown male, according to the release.

"Shots were heard coming from that vehicle before the unknown suspect drove away," Crime Stoppers officials said. "Eugene has not been seen since."

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

